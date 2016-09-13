Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
New Release | 13 September 2016 03:06 CET

By VICTOR IGBINIGIE

Gospel music sensation, Okoro Ese, popularly known as EesQlic, hit the limelight after emerging as the second runner up from the prestigious Destiny Child Gospel Music Talent Hunt Season 2.

She dropped her first single Kuwiye in 2014 produced by GreenWox under the music label Autograph Records. Kuwiye is an African high-life gospel praise song with a sensational touch of the Uhrobo dialect; born out of the desire to give praise to our sovereign Lord.

EseQlic is back with her first visuals for her debut single KUWIYE directed by Dare Oluwasanmi

It is our desire that this song will stir up praise to God from within you.

As part of our own contribution to the promoting God's kingdom we are fulfilling our promises we made at the inception of Destiny Child Gospel Music Talent Hunt to shoot music videos for our winners.

This video is a top notch, shot with the best cameras the industry has, we know you'll like it. Also find below the Youtube Link to the video​.​

By: NUTIFAFA AMEGBLETOR
