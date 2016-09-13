Ghanaian Multiple award winning Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale is coming out with yet another hits titled Don't Go there which he has proudly disclosed the engineer behind the single Willis Beatz a Takoradi based beat maker.

The song is a dancehall genre which preaches about expression of Shatta wales self emotions ,narration of his way of living probably speaking about his choice in life. He also talks about how competent he is with how far he has come in the industry and no way he is gona go back whiles fire will burn his enemy.

It a sensational master piece tune with good inspirational touches, and it has groovy instrumentals with conscious melodies which will boost your mood in listening to a deep imaginaries.

Speaking to the engineer behind the beat Willis Beat, He added" It my first time working with Shatta wale and I wish to acknowledge the promoter who made this dream possible sleeky promotions and most respect to Shata wale himself for humbly accepting the proposal to bring this recording into existence he concluded.