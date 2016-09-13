Y Cee, Cassper Nyovest, Alikiba Join Mama 2016 Performer Line Up

Lagos|Nigeria: As anticipation builds for the MTV Africa Music Awards Johannesburg 2016 (MAMA), MTV Base (DStv channel 322) has revealed that fast-rising Nigerian Hip-Hop artist, Ycee will join Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Alikiba to perform at the glittering, sixth edition of the pan-African awards show.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Johannesburg 2016, brought to you by Joburg Tourism in partnership with Absolut Vodka and Google and in association with MTN and DStv, will take place at The Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday 22 October 2016.

Commented Alex Okosi, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN Africa), “It is a huge thrill to welcome these major stars from East, West and South Africa to the MAMA stage, as they showcase their amazing talent to millions of music fans across the continent and internationally.”

Highlighting the “gold standard” in contemporary music, creativity and achievement, The MTV Africa Music Awards Johannesburg 2016 promises to be the biggest and best ever, with more than 15,000 fans expected to fill out the Ticketpro Dome for the joyous celebration.

The definitive annual celebration of African and international talent and achievement, MAMA 2016 recognizes and rewards musicians and achievers who have made the most impact on African music and youth culture over the previous year. The ceremony will feature stunning performances from African and international artists along with the show’s signature cross-genre and cross-border collaborations

MAMA 2016 will celebrate African talent across 18 award categories, including Best Male, Best Female, Listener’s Choice and Best Group. The contribution of artists from Portuguese and French-speaking Africa will also be recognised in the Best Lusophone and Best Francophone categories. Additional categories include the Africa Re-Imagined Award and Personality of the Year. The nominations for the awards will be revealed in two parts: on 21 September in Johannesburg, and in Lagos on 2 October.

Celebrating the pan-African scope of the MAMA, the awards will encompass two stunning Road to MAMAevents featuring MAMA nominees and superstar DJs, to be held in Durban and Lagos. Another much-anticipated element of MAMA 2016 will be a music industry workshop for aspiring musicians held on the day prior to the awards (21 October).

First staged in 2008, the MTV Africa Music Awards has recognised the talent of musicians, achievers and personalities from across Africa, rewarding iconic artists and gamechangers such as 2Face Idibia, Big Nuz, Davido, D’Banj, Flavour, Gangs of Ballet, HHP, Fally Ipupa, Liquideep, Mafikizolo, Lira, Nameless, Lupita Nyong’o, Clarence Peters, Diamond Platnumz, Anselmo Ralph, Sarkodie, P-Square, Tiwa Savage, Cabo Snoop, Toofan, Trevor Noah, Zebra & Giraffe, Uhuru, Wahu, Yemi Alade, and many more.

The MTV Africa Music Awards 2016 will broadcast live on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130) on Saturday 22 October at 21:00 CAT. The show will also be transmitted worldwide on partner stations and content platforms from October onwards, while MTV channels around the world will broadcast a one-hour MAMA-themed MTV World Stage.

For more information on the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards, please go to the MTV website or www.mtv.co.za





Cassper New Pic





Alikiba