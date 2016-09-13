M.anifest Leaves Future Collaboration With Sarkodie ‘Hanging’

Self-acclaimed ‘Rap God’ M.anifest, has declined to commit to a future collaboration with Sarkodie few months after the two came out hard at each other in their respective tracks.

M.anifest who made his maiden appearance on the most popular satirical talk show in Ghana, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thomson on Viasat1 also indicated that he had done some tracks with Sarkodie in the past but didn’t disclose why they are not out yet.

Asked by the host, Nii Kpakpo Thomson when he plans to do another collaboration with Sarkodie after he recently released his 14-track album, M.anifest cleverly avoided the question, opting to play around the question.

“I think we’ve done some songs in the past that is not out, so maybe you can… pay some hefty amounts and you can hear it. I don’t know I just finished an album.”

M.anifest however revealed that his new album had taught him the essence of collaborative effort in coming out with a very good body of work.

M.anifest was also given a run for his money when he challenged Nii Kpakpo Thomson to a rap battle on the show. After three rounds of hilarious rap composition from the duo on the show last Friday, the verdict was very obvious; Nii Kpakpo Thomson had successfully stood his ground and narrowly beaten the Rap God in his own ‘Kingdom.’

