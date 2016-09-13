THE RESURRECTION: Nana Kwesi Kena Back To Life Releases ‘Nyame Som Ye De’

After almost visiting the ancestral world, Nana Kwesi Kena has burst onto the musical scene again breaking the airwaves with his latest single, ‘Nyame Som Ye De.’

Nana Kwesi Kena (Lover), a member of the defunct Hiplife Group, ‘Asomafuor’ was thought to have passed out late 2013 having gone into coma whilst receiving a phone call but the strong looking Hiplife artist regain consciousness after three months in the hospital.

“I don’t really remember what actually happened, but if I can recall, I got a phone call and the next thing I saw was that I was lying on a bed in a hospital so I shouted; where am I? And a nurse shouted, thank God he can speak now,” Nana Kwesi Kena said in an interview.

“I tried to question the nurse what brought me to the hospital and she told me I have been in coma three months, Jesus Christ! – I retorted sharply,” Nana Kena noted.

“To cut a very long story short because the full story will come out at the appropriate time, but for now I am responding to treatment at a herbal/spiritual camp. I thank God, whose mercies endures forever for the gift of life,” Nana Kena added.

According to Nana Kwesi Kena, ‘Nyame Som Ye De,’ talks about the ordeal he went through.

He, however, paid special homage to Peace FM’s Joseph DeGraft Johnson (Joe Diggy) who decided to meet him after hearing of his ordeal and also becoming to first DJ in Ghana to play his latest track for three weeks nonstop.

