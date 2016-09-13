Trop Blanco Makes Her Mainstream Debut with New Single 'I Like'

Knoxville, Tennessee recording artist Trop Blanco introduces to the world her latest single "I Like" to the world.“I Like,” the most recently premiered track from the sensational rap artist beasts over a breezy beat by the all too clever Tennessee bred producer Chris Cuzyn.

Listen to it below:

https://soundcloud.com/forbesmusicentertainment/trop-blanco-i-like-dirtymp3

In combination with the artist's fun filled vocal performance, this track takes the typical sound of the Tennessee hip hop scene in a totally opposite direction. In a state most known for breeding rappers such as Young Buck and Three 6 Mafia, Trop Blanco, makes no attempt to get with the status quo.

In 2013 she became the first female artist signed to Cut Throat Committee records and made her underground debut with the single “Juug and Finesse” featuring label CEO Bo$$. The success of the single led to her opening up for many prominent artists such as Yo Gotti, YFN Lucci and Lil Boosie.

This time around Trop Blanco plans to do more than finesse. She plans to take the industry by storm and show the world that her gift was built for the mainstream. "I Like" has already been released worldwide on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music & Tidal.

Twitter:

http://twitter.com/tropblanco

Instagram:

http://instagram.com/trop_blanco

Released by:

Cut Throat Committee / Forbes Music Entertainment