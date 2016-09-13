The 6th edition of the Radio And Television Personality Awards organised by Big Events Ghana was launched on Thursday, August 4 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi with the quest of decentralizing events from the nation's capital.

The event introduced 5 years ago to honor and reward radio and television practitioners for their hard work over the year had its Chief Executive Officer Prince Macky disclosing the main aim of the event in a phone interview with Brong Ahafo's finest presenter DJ Murphy Lee host of the folklex award winning Entertainment Extra show last Saturday.

On the mind of many Ghanaians every event especially award events are organized to make profit but the RADIO and TELEVISION PERSONALITY (RTP) AWARDS is exceptional ,the event is organized with the aim of motivating renowned and upcoming radio and Television personalities , the C.E.O of Big Events Gh disclosed.

"It's a motivational tool " if not I would have being rich man by now , he went on to say. The event with its transparency as awarded and transformed many Radio and Television personalities such as Bola Ray now C.E.O of EIB network, Abusua Fm's Kwame Adinkra, Alhaji Tanko, Eddy Ray to mention a few and we believe more can be done, he stated.

This year's event slated for October, 2016 at the Accra International conference centre, seems to have a different twist as the nominees for the various categories would be announced in press conference schedule for Thursday 15th September, 2016 at Alisa Hotel, Accra.