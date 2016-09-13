Ghana’s best female vocal queen NanaYaa known in real life as NanaYaa Thomas will on September 13 host a corporate live music session at the Kristal Night Club in Osu called FLOW.

FLOW comes after NanaYaa’s successful sold out quadruple numbers show at the Republic Bar – Silhouette Concert in Osu on August 31st.

The singer, NanaYaa disclosed that on September 13 (which is Tuesday) She would be treating fans to a 45minutes set of live band music with breaks in between.

“I know some of my fans said, they could not make it to the Silhouette Concert hence this is for all who came, and wants a double dose and most importantly for those who could not make it to the Silhouette Concert”, she mentioned.

Her label Oneplay Media led by Ekua Manavi Everett opined that NanaYaa is ready for another smooth show tomorrow at the Kristal Club hence she entreats all her fans to come out to support her and they will never regret.

On the night too, NanaYaa is disclosed that she will premiere her newest video Handkerchief that features Samini again during her breaks. Another reason to be at Flow tomorrow is to catch a glimpse of this amazing video shot by Pascal AKA.

After a long weekend, the best way to kick start your working week is to meet NanaYaa at Kristal Club Tuesday 13th Sept at 6pm and gate entry is FREE.