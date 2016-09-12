Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Celebrity | 12 September 2016 22:51 CET

George Forest Died Of Pneumonia—Wife Confirms

Source: RazzOnline.com

Wife of late legendary sound engineer, George Forest, Maame Adomaa, has disclosed that her late husband died of Pneumonia.

Pneumonia is an inflammatory condition of the lung affecting primarily the microscopic air sacs known as alveoli. Typical signs and symptoms include dry cough, chest pain, fever, and trouble breathing, depending on the underlying cause and severity.

The late George Forest during his last interview had revealed that he was battling malaria and that its was almost 37 years since he felt sick.This tempted many people to presume that the ace veteran sound engineer died of malaria.

But speaking to Ebenezer Anderson aka Dr.Who host of ‘Hot and classic Showbiz review’ on Accra-based Hot Fm,Maame Adomaa revealed that the postmortem shows that her late husband died of Pneumonia:

“We just commemorated his one week celebrations and postmortem reveals that my husband died of Pneumonia.It’s very sad but God giveth and he also taketh..there is nothing we can do”,She revealed.

George Forest died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on the 29 th August and will be buried on the 5th of November,2016

The late multiple award winning sound engineer came into the music industry at the age of 12 with Nana Acheampong, Akwesi Ampofo Adjei, Nana Aboagye Da Costa, Obaapa Christy, Gifty Osei, Ohemaa Mercy and Philip Baafi among the numerous artists he has produced as a sound engineer during the 34 years of his career.

