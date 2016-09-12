PHOTOS: Waconzy foundation 2016 scholarship winners

Nigerian music icon and phiantrnophist, Obinna Anyanwu a.k.a Waconzy recently pledged that his foundation( waconzy foundation) will support africans by giving away 5 database administration scholarships valued at $3,595 each to help alleviate poverty and support the growth of information technology in Africa

The winners have finally emerged.

"We hope that our little contribution will go a long way to add value in the lives of the winners and that of their families".. he tweets

Nice one Waconzy. God bless you and God bless Waconzy Foundation.

