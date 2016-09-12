Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Nollywood Media | 12 September 2016 16:58 CET

PHOTOS: Waconzy foundation 2016 scholarship winners

By ModernGhana Entertainment Desk

Nigerian music icon and phiantrnophist, Obinna Anyanwu a.k.a Waconzy recently pledged that his foundation( waconzy foundation) will support africans by giving away 5 database administration scholarships valued at $3,595 each to help alleviate poverty and support the growth of information technology in Africa

.
The winners have finally emerged.
"We hope that our little contribution will go a long way to add value in the lives of the winners and that of their families".. he tweets

Nice one Waconzy. God bless you and God bless Waconzy Foundation.

See Photos below:

