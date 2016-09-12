Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 12 September 2016 15:41 CET

OJ Bounces Back With ‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’

By Daily Guide
OJ

Michael Oware, known in the music scene as OJ, has resurfaced on the music scene with another album titled 'Onipa Hia Mmoa'.

Although OJ is not new on the gospel music scene in Ghana, he appears determined to make it to the top with his fourth album titled 'Oboafo'.

Ever since becoming a gospel artiste, OJ has always talked about the truthfulness of God and the reason why every living soul should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

The eight-track CD album has good inspirational songs such as 'Megyina Bepo Bi So', 'Woye Onyame', 'Menkaa Akyi', 'Emmere Bi Beba', 'Gyae Su Ne Adwendwen', among others.

According to the artiste's management, led by Charles Sarpong, Chief Executive of Cebex Record Label, OJ's latest album contains inspirational and soul-soothing songs and most of the songs can be considered as good gospel music fused with good rhythms and danceable beats.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

