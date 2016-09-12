Okyeame Kwame To Lecture, Perform In New York

Okyeame Kwame and his management team have been invited to participate in this year's edition of the Arts on Third Festival in Mount Vernon, New York on September 18.

The Art on Third Festival which provides the City of Mount Vernon with six fun-filled entertainment activities and excitement every year brings creative talents and the public together.

Okyeame Kwame and his team's participation are sponsored by the City of Mount Vernon, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and other corporate bodies.

He will use the opportunity made available to him to promote his brand and musical works as well as deliver a presentation on the relationship between hiphop and hiplife music at the festival.

The rapper is also expected to share his life experiences as one of Africa's successful musicians.

He will also use the opportunity to empower the participants, using his life experience as a musician who suffered limitations and challenges while growing up, but managed to achieve his dream with determination and hard work.

According to the Mayor of the City of Mount Vernon, Richard Thomas, the invitation to the Kwame Kwame and his team is to serve as a booster to the tourism drive between Mount Vernon and Ghana.

An excited Okyeame Kwame expressed his appreciation to Mayor Richard Thomas for the honour of inviting him and his team to participate in the festival.

He said his presentation will cover the historical origins of American music, particularly hiphop and its influences on the evolution of hiplife.

Okyeame Kwame says his team is poised to lift high the Ghanaian flag at the festival.

By George Clifford Owusu