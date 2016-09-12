One Joe Hits At Fake Prophets

Among all the numerous issues which could be addressed through songs, highlife artiste One Joe has decided to use his new song titled 'Nsawa Bodie' to talk about false prophets.

In 'Nsawa Bodie', One Joe, real name Joshua Boateng, talks about false prophets making money from innocent people in the name of God and says he believes the song could help expose the activities of such prophets.

The song was recorded by Mixed Master Garzy and features Guru.

According to One Joe on the song, some pastors and prophets have turned Christian churches into a market place where they sell their olive oil, 'holy' water and other items to naïve church members for money.

He goes on to say that many Christians are losing their marriage because of such false prophets and it is sad that many Christians are being led astray.

One Joe cautions Christians in Ghana and the world over to be careful not to fall prey to such prophets and end up losing their lives to the devil and lose heaven as well.

Guru comes in to echo what One Joe has been preaching, saying the true God that one serves makes one a better Christian.

By all standards, the danceable song is great and full of advice that will get one listening to over and over again.

Known for other songs 'Botai', 'Donor', 'Mekye Wo Adie', One Joe is hopeful of getting attention of Ghanaians because he is confident his latest song will fly.

Currently under Skidopac in the UK, One Joe who started his music career in the 90s mentioned that he believes he is in his own world because of his unique voice and his choice of words.

Having worked with musicians like Gasmilla, Shilo, T-Blaze, Nhyiraba Kojo, Obour and Guru, One Joe said although the music world is full of great talents, Ghanaians will listen to him because he is good.

He would go for highlife musician Kojo Antwi as his favourite artiste.