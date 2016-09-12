Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
By Daily Guide
Actress and movie producer, Abena Ghana, has started hosting a new entertainment TV show, Deɛ Eko on CinePlus and Trust TV.

The actress, real name Cecilia Gyase Konamah, will be interviewing celebrities on the 30-minute TV show.

Abena Ghana communicates in her dialect, Bono.
Deɛ Eko TV Show is produced by Konamah Entertainment, a production house owned by the host.

First showing of Deɛ Eko TV Show aired on CinePlus last Saturday and will be repeated today from 9:00pm to 9.30pm.

It also shows on Trust TV Sundays from 5:00pm to 5.30pm.

Ama Ghana has featured in movies like 'Supremo', 'War Of Roses', 'Waist Beads', 'Teacher Kojo', 'Mekunu Wuo', 'Over', 'Tonga', 'Maricrus', 'Sexy Wizard', 'Fake London Boy', 'Odo Nim Akwaada', 'Adanfo Bone' and many others.

