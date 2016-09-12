Yvonne & Crew Cool Off At Holy Trinity Spa

Yvonne Nelson, Regina, Mahalia Bamford, Belinda Dzattah, Bismark The Joke, Beverly & Ian

Popular actress Yvonne Nelson and some cast of her new series in 'Heels & Sneakers' last week visited Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farm in Sogakope to have a jolly good time after weeks of filming in Accra.

The group, including Prince David Osei and Bismark The Joke, was hosted by the management of the health and hospitality facility, headed by Dr Felix Anyah.

Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farm is best known for encouraging health vacation to help visitors learn and know more about healthy lifestyle, health promotion, prevent diseases and ailments using orthodox, complementary and alternative healing methods.

Hence, the movie crew was taken through different activities to make sure those purposes were achieved.

They were treated to interesting cultural dance performances in which Yvonne Nelson and her friends also took part. They also did not miss out on superb and healthy breakfast, lunch and supper by Holy Trinity's chefs.

The crew on different occasions cruised on the Volta River, one of which they made a stop-over on one of the islands on the river to experience it and take photos.

The crew on the Island

Aside feeding crocodiles at the facility, football activities and gym actions, members of the crew were offered body massage therapies to calm their nerves.There was also the swimming moment where actors Mahalia Bamford, Bismark The Joke and Belinda Dzattah became the best swimmers of the group.

The Holy Trinity SPA & Health farm is the integrative health department of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre Accra, Ghana. The SPA is situated in a quiet, beautiful natural surrounding spreading along Ghana's biggest river – the Volta River. It is impressively designed and decorated in calm vegetation green colours. The relaxing environment is a complete change from everyday stress and strains of life. The natural ambiance, cool breeze from the Volta River, chirping of several species of birds, enables a person to switch off into a relaxed mode.

The minimum effect you receive from the SPA is to lift the human spirit, enhance the feel – good factor and enable you to reflect on life with celestial bliss and clarity. With a highly motivated staff comprising of doctors, dentists, dieticians, exercise physiologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, physiotherapists, optometrists, herbal practitioners, massage and spa therapists, hospitality service providers, the facility provides wellness with fun and recreation. Its health service focuses on the 'whole person' – spiritual, emotional, mental, psychological, social and physical well-being.

No wonder Yvonne Nelson and her crew were there. She is one actress and producer who likes promoting local tourism, and anywhere she visits seems to be the best.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )