Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Introduces His Son Demide in Short Film “For You, My Son”

On the 10th of July 2016, Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife Dami shared the news of the birth of their son with their fans. Since then, many have anticipated the release of the new infant’s photos.

However, the actor-creative entrepreneur who decided doing a simple photoshoot would not be enough to celebrate his son decided to shoot a film to introduce him to the world.

Shot in Dallas, Texas USA, Deyemi teamed up with filmmaker-photographer Biola Metesun of MalekFoto Films to co-produce a well shot movie with some extremely impressive camera work where he shares words of wisdom with his newborn.

Watch the short film below; For You, My Son - Ademide Oluwafirekanmi Okanlawon



