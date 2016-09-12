Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 12 September 2016 13:06 CET

2016 Glitz Style Awards: What the stars wore

By MyJoyOnline

The 2016 edition of the Glitz Style Awards came off at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra Saturday night.

The annual event provides the opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and Africa.

This year’s event was a gathering of Ghana’s biggest stars clad in glamorous dresses, bespoke tuxedos, and traditional pieces.

See below what some of the stars wore to the event:

Nana Akua Addo

Joselyn Dumas

Nathaniel Attoh and Lexis Bill

Afua Rida

Yvonne Okoro

Nikki Samonas

Mzvee, Reggie Rockstone, KKD, Gloria Sarfo

Nana Ama McBrown

Kuukua Korsah, 2015 Miss Malaika winner

Lexis Bill

KOD and Mama Zimbi

Anita Erskine

Ama K Abebrese

Yvonne Nelson

Nikki Samonas

Berla Mundi

Zynnel Zuh
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

