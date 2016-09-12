2016 Glitz Style Awards: What the stars wore
The 2016 edition of the Glitz Style Awards came off at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra Saturday night.
The annual event provides the opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and Africa.
This year’s event was a gathering of Ghana’s biggest stars clad in glamorous dresses, bespoke tuxedos, and traditional pieces.
See below what some of the stars wore to the event:
Nana Akua Addo
Joselyn Dumas
Nathaniel Attoh and Lexis Bill
Afua Rida
Yvonne Okoro
Nikki Samonas
Mzvee, Reggie Rockstone, KKD, Gloria Sarfo
Nana Ama McBrown
Kuukua Korsah, 2015 Miss Malaika winner
Lexis Bill
KOD and Mama Zimbi
Anita Erskine
Ama K Abebrese
Yvonne Nelson
Nikki Samonas
Berla Mundi
Zynnel Zuh
