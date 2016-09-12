Singer, Becca took a big risk with her stylist and designer for the 2016 Glitz Style Awards on Saturday night and ended up apologizing to the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

When Becca got on stage to present an award, she suggested that she knew her ‘mother’ Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie would kill her for the revealing dress she was wearing.

She added that she had never worn such a risqué dress before and that she only found out last minute that that was what her designer, Sima Brew had chosen for her.

Becca, therefore, apologized to the Madam Gomashie on stage to forestall any scolding from the Minister.