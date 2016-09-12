2016 Glitz Style Awards: Full list of winners

Bejewelled, bedazzled, bewitched...yes it was one of those rare nights with a sight to behold as Ghana's biggest stars clad in glamorous dresses, bespoke tuxedos, and traditional pieces!

The 2016 edition of the Glitz Style Awards came off at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra Saturday.

The annual event provides the opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and Africa.

The 2016 edition of the awards was graced by celebrities and high profile personalities including Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Joselyn Dumas, Nathaniel Attoh, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Joyce Aryee, MsVee and Becca.

Full list of winners below:

Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year - Zynnell Zuh

Most Stylish TV Presenter - Berla Mundi

Red Carpet Designer of the Year – Sima Brew

Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet - Nana Akua Addo

Fashion Icon of the Year- Dr Joyce Aryee

Best Individual Style - M.anifest

Model of the Year - Victoria Michaels

Stylist of the Year - Kelvin Vincent

Fashion Photographer of the Year - Gilbert Asante

Fashion blogger of the Year- Afua Rida

Most Stylish Business Executive- Nathan Kwabena Adisi aka Bola Ray

Emerging designer of the Year - PAON

Most Stylish Radio Personality – Berla Mundi

Most stylish Music Artiste of the Year - Efya

Designer of the year - Charlotte Prive

