Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 12 September 2016 12:36 CET

2016 Glitz Style Awards: Full list of winners

By MyJoyOnline

Bejewelled, bedazzled, bewitched...yes it was one of those rare nights with a sight to behold as Ghana's biggest stars clad in glamorous dresses, bespoke tuxedos, and traditional pieces!

The 2016 edition of the Glitz Style Awards came off at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra Saturday.

The annual event provides the opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and Africa.

The 2016 edition of the awards was graced by celebrities and high profile personalities including Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Joselyn Dumas, Nathaniel Attoh, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Joyce Aryee, MsVee and Becca.

Full list of winners below:
Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year - Zynnell Zuh
Most Stylish TV Presenter - Berla Mundi
Red Carpet Designer of the Year – Sima Brew
Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet - Nana Akua Addo

Fashion Icon of the Year- Dr Joyce Aryee
Best Individual Style - M.anifest
Model of the Year - Victoria Michaels
Stylist of the Year - Kelvin Vincent
Fashion Photographer of the Year - Gilbert Asante
Fashion blogger of the Year- Afua Rida
Most Stylish Business Executive- Nathan Kwabena Adisi aka Bola Ray

Emerging designer of the Year - PAON
Most Stylish Radio Personality – Berla Mundi
Most stylish Music Artiste of the Year - Efya
Designer of the year - Charlotte Prive
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

LET US MAKE POLITICS A CLEAN GAME RATHER THAN A DIRTY ONE. WE NEED PEACE IN THIS COMING ELECTIONS
By: SULLAIMARN JUMAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img