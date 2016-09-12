Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 12 September 2016 10:06 CET

Exclusive photo: Vicky Zugah and BBA star, Bolt welcome baby boy

By MyJoyOnline

Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah and her partner, Sierra Leone’s Big Brother Africa (The Chase) star, Bolt have welcomed a baby boy, Myjoyonline.com can confirm.

The actress delivered the boy, named André, on August 31 at exactly 3pm at a private hospital in Accra.

Vicky, who has been off the screens for some time now, has been linked with Big Brother Chase star Bolt, born Adrian Bolt Lewis.

Although she has denied the rumours, the two, Mjoyonline.com gathers, are engaged.

Recently, the actress denied media reports that she was pregnant. Her pregnancy was however confirmed after pictures of her baby bump hit the internet.

André will be outdoored in November this year.

See photo of Vicky and her baby:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)

General News

I THINK I'VE MADE A BIG MISTAKE IN LIFE
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img