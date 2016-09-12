Exclusive photo: Vicky Zugah and BBA star, Bolt welcome baby boy

Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah and her partner, Sierra Leone’s Big Brother Africa (The Chase) star, Bolt have welcomed a baby boy, Myjoyonline.com can confirm.

The actress delivered the boy, named André, on August 31 at exactly 3pm at a private hospital in Accra.

Vicky, who has been off the screens for some time now, has been linked with Big Brother Chase star Bolt, born Adrian Bolt Lewis.

Although she has denied the rumours, the two, Mjoyonline.com gathers, are engaged.

Recently, the actress denied media reports that she was pregnant. Her pregnancy was however confirmed after pictures of her baby bump hit the internet.

André will be outdoored in November this year.

See photo of Vicky and her baby:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)