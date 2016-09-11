Bernard Amankwah to host 'Celebration of His Grace Peace Concert'

Gospel artiste, Bernard Amankwah is set to host the ninth edition of his gospel concert, ‘Celebration of His Grace’ at the National Theatre on September 18.

The concert will champion the need for a peaceful election as Ghana gears up to go to the polls on December 7.

The event is expected to be a gathering of Christian believers who will join forces to worship and praise the God for his goodness and mercies to mankind.

Leading the hundreds who will troop to the event will be Bernard Amankwah and some of Ghana’s big artists including Irene Logan, Jackie Mpare and Alexandra.

Mr Amankwah on the day of the event will be backed by his Presence Ministry Band. He promised patrons it's going to be one memorable evening.

“God has been faithful to us and I believe that the time has come for us to showcase the excellence that we are also made of when it comes to the arts," he said in an interview.

‘Celebration of His Grace’, since its inception in 2007, has been the perfect avenue for music lovers and worshipers to come together to worship and praise God.

Bernard Amankwah, who is the founder of Presence Ministry, has several albums including, ‘Presence’, ‘Presence II’, ‘Almighty’, ‘The Glory Has Come’ and ‘Holy and Mercy Rescue Me’ to his credit.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)