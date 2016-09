Talented Ghanaian Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence , born on September 11, 1983, marks her 33rd birthday today. The eccentric actress have won the hearts of many Ghanians and has starred in many movies like Hye br3 sesafo ,Nti M'aseda ni and so on. We wish Vivian Jill Lawrence happy birthday; may she live long and be healthy. Enjoy your day Jill. SeanCityGh wishes you well

See Stunning Photos