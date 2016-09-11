Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 11 September 2016 10:36 CET

Cwesi Oteng endorses Nana Addo

By CitiFMonline

Gospel artist Cwesi Oteng has declared his support for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

He announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday [September 10] by posting, “I would like to show my support for @NAkufoAddo and to fully endorse him to be our next POGH. I believe Ghana needs a breath of fresh air.”

I would like to show my support for @NAkufoAddo and to fully endorse him to be our next POGH.I believe Ghana needs a breath of fresh air.

— realcwesioteng (@CwesiOteng) September 10, 2016

Cwesi Oteng is not the only celebrity to endorse Nana Addo; last week, Lucky Mensah presented CDs of a song he has done for the NPP to Nana Addo at his [Nana Addo] residence.

Wisa Greid has also endorsed the NPP flagbearer.
On the other side, John Dumelo, Mr. Beautiful,  Ibrahim Selasie, and some other celebrities have thrown their support behind President John Mahama.


By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

the heart is like porous reservoir rock, we need meditation and prayer to trap the word of God in it.
By: Daniel R L Ocran
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img