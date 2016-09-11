Cwesi Oteng endorses Nana Addo

Gospel artist Cwesi Oteng has declared his support for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

He announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday [September 10] by posting, “I would like to show my support for @NAkufoAddo and to fully endorse him to be our next POGH. I believe Ghana needs a breath of fresh air.”

I would like to show my support for @NAkufoAddo and to fully endorse him to be our next POGH.I believe Ghana needs a breath of fresh air.

— realcwesioteng (@CwesiOteng) September 10, 2016

Cwesi Oteng is not the only celebrity to endorse Nana Addo; last week, Lucky Mensah presented CDs of a song he has done for the NPP to Nana Addo at his [Nana Addo] residence.

Wisa Greid has also endorsed the NPP flagbearer.

On the other side, John Dumelo, Mr. Beautiful, Ibrahim Selasie, and some other celebrities have thrown their support behind President John Mahama.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana