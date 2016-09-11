Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 11 September 2016 07:43 CET

Cwesi Oteng Endorses Nana Addo

Source: funafrique.com
Cwesi Oteng
Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian Urban gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has publicly endorsed presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on JoyFm’s Rhythms A-Z on Saturday 10th September, 2016, Cwesi solidly confirmed that yes he has endorsed Nana Addo and would vote for him in this upcoming election.

He further revealed that he will not record any song for the party but they are free to use any of his songs for their campaigns and doesn’t care if anybody throws shades or insults at him for his decision.

I support Nana Addo because of his personality and leadership skills he has exhibited over the years and that is the reason why I have endorsed him, he added.

Cwesi posted on twitter saying “I would like to show my support [email protected] and to fully endorse him to be our next POGH. I believe Ghana needs a breath of fresh air”.


2016-09-11 053906

General News

He who seeks of only vanity and no Love for humanity shall fade away.
By: mr.Sunshine
