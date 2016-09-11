'Celebrities For Nana Addo Are Not Making Any Impact - Radio Presenter

Many Ghanaian entertainers have publicly endorsed the flag bearers of the New Patriotic Party, NPP and National Democratic Congress, NDC but it looks like celebrities for one of the parties are doing much to make sure their party wins this year’s election than the other.

Christian Agyei Frimpong, host of “Anigye Mmre” on Accra-based Onua FM says he is not seeing the works of celebrities who have decided to work with Nana Addo to win this year’s polls.

The entertainment show host on Saturday morning disclosed that stars for president Mahama are busily working to make sure that he wins this year’s election but same cannot be said about the numerous celebrities who have thrown their weight behind Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He named John Dumelo, Tracey Boakye, Mr. Beautiful and other NDC stars as persons who are going all out to make sure president John Dramani Mahama wins 2016 election.

“If you look at what celebrities are doing for John Dramani Mahama and you check what others are also doing for Nana Akufo-Addo, the NDC people are doing enough.

If I’m to say the truth then I don’t know what Socrate Safo is doing in Nana Akufo Addo’s camp. If I see what John Dumelo, Mr. Beautiful, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Tracey Boakye and celebrities who have endorsed president Mahama are doing and compare it to what they (celebrities for Nana Addo) are doing it for Nana Akufo Addo, left to me alone they should stop because I’m not seeing any impact. I have not seen anything.” Christian Agyei Frimpong said on Onua FM Saturday morning.

Socrate Safo, Bibi Bright, Leo Mensah, A-Plus, Lucky Mensah and other stars have made Ghanaians aware that they are working in an organized and active way towards the goal of NPP to win this year’s election slated for December 7.