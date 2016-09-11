Mzbel Is An Irrelevant Porn Star - Diamond Appiah

Controversial showbiz personality, Diamond Appiah, has once again descended heavily on her archenemy, Mzbel, describing her as an irrelevant porn star who is using the NDC to revive her dead career .

Mzbel and highlife star , Lucky Mensah dominated the headlines during the week following the latter’s endorsement of NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo. The

'16- year -old' hit maker described the ‘Nkratuo’ singer as a greedy person because he was given a car and unspecified amount of money by the NDC. He also

shot back at Mzbel, calling her a liar.

Obviously displeased with Mzbel’s antics, Diamond Appiah took to her facebook page to dismember her former friend.

Read full statement:

"My dear Lucky Mensah, I beg you in the name of dignity not to waste ur time n breathe on those dead n irrelevant "Porn Stars" who don't know anything about you or the NDC (The party they claim to have endorsed). The Party doesn't even recognize them as a relevant member.

I believe we all saw John Dumelo n other relevant celebrities who mounted the party's platform recently and other well respected musicians who were contracted to perform at the event those wanabees were not invited.

The real members of NDC know ur story n what transpired between you and the Late David Lamptey. So please do not waste ur time on ppl who don't matter but only want to ride on NDC for attention to ressurect their dead brand which was respectably buried at the Awodome Cemetery 5 years ago.

Keep on with your good work for mother Ghana."