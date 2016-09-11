New Music: Shuga Litical Drops ‘Gone Bhad’ Ft Oxford Snicks
Promising and fast rising rapper, Shuga Litical is out with his latest new single ‘Gone Bad’ which features Oxford Snicks.
The HipHop song produced by Wala-Ty is expected to announce the young versatile rappers lyrical prowess.
With his eyes set on bursting onto the mainstream scene and carving a niche for himself, Shuga is working on new projects that will be released soon.
You can kindly connect with him across the following social media platforms; Twitter @shugaliticalgh Facebook: Shugaliticalgh Instagram: Shugalitical