Audio Report | 11 September 2016 07:20 CET

New Music: Shuga Litical Drops ‘Gone Bhad’ Ft Oxford Snicks

By Bernard Doe

Promising and fast rising rapper, Shuga Litical is out with his latest new single ‘Gone Bad’ which features Oxford Snicks.

The HipHop song produced by Wala-Ty is expected to announce the young versatile rappers lyrical prowess.

With his eyes set on bursting onto the mainstream scene and carving a niche for himself, Shuga is working on new projects that will be released soon.

You can kindly connect with him across the following social media platforms; Twitter @shugaliticalgh Facebook: Shugaliticalgh Instagram: Shugalitical

Wisemen speak b'cos the they have something sensible to say but very unfortunately foolishmen speak only just b'cos they want to voice out something.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
