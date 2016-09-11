Chairman Wontumi Chases Out Actor Michael Afrane

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Bernad Antwi Bosiako has thrown verbal punches on ace Actor cum Producer Michael Afrane for contesting as an Independent candidate at the Manso Nkwanta Constituency .

According to him, the actor has been conniving with the ruling National Democratic Congress to split votes of the NPP in that constituency.

Earlier this year Actor Michael Afrane hinted of contesting as an Independent Candidate for the Manso Nkwanta Constituency after he step down as the Assembly Member for Sereso in the Bosomtwe District.

Michael Afrane after releasing his posters confirmed that he is not into politics to amass wealth.

But reports suggested that the President John Dramani Mahama through the Ministry of Tourism,Culture and Creative arts have been given out vehicles to section of the industry players in kumasi with the aim of buying their votes ahead of the December 7 elections.

But commenting on the development, Chairman Wutumi as he is commonly known accused Michael Afrane of been manipulated by the NDC.

'' Micheal Afrane is a strong member of the NPP in the Bosomtwe but because of greediness he has gone for a brand new chevelot from the NDC with the motive of contesting as an Independent candidate at the Manso Nkwanta constituency to split our votes".

Wutumi speaking on Ashh Fm's afternoon political talk show dubbed "Key Note " hinted that he is going to match Michael Afrane boot to boot in the region.

He challenged Micheal Afrane to pick up forms at the electoral commission office and contest as Independent Candidate if he is bold enough .

He further threatens to expose all the stars in the region who have been hired by the ruling National Democratic Congress.