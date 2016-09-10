Photos: M.anifest's launches 'No Where Cool' album

Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 10 September 2016

M.anifest's launches 'No Where Cool' album

Source: ghbase.com

Rapper M.anifest launched his much-aniticipated 14-track album ‘No Where Cool’, at the Jaguar Showroom in Accra on Thursday.

His work which is his 4th studio album, features artistes like Worlasi, Cina, Dex Kwasi, Paapa, Dark Suburb, Tumi Molekane, Brymo, Nomisupasta and Ama Ata Aidoo.

Present at the launch were celebrity guests including Becca, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame and Kwesi Dex.

Renowned author, Ama Ata Aidoo, who inspired the album title and Jon Benjamin - British High Commissioner to Ghana were also among the special guest on the night.

The album includes the soulful ‘Cupid’s Crooked Bow’ featuring South African artiste Nomisupasta, as well as ‘B.E.A.R’ and ‘Rich People’s Problems’ featuring Tumi Molekane being standout track for the hiphop heads.

See photos from the launch below:

Finding favor in Ghana used to be driven by the principle of whom you know, but it is not same today, it is rather who knows you.
By: Clement Boateng
