Photos: M.anifest's launches 'No Where Cool' album

Rapper M.anifest launched his much-aniticipated 14-track album ‘No Where Cool’, at the Jaguar Showroom in Accra on Thursday.

His work which is his 4th studio album, features artistes like Worlasi, Cina, Dex Kwasi, Paapa, Dark Suburb, Tumi Molekane, Brymo, Nomisupasta and Ama Ata Aidoo.

Present at the launch were celebrity guests including Becca, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame and Kwesi Dex.

Renowned author, Ama Ata Aidoo, who inspired the album title and Jon Benjamin - British High Commissioner to Ghana were also among the special guest on the night.

The album includes the soulful ‘Cupid’s Crooked Bow’ featuring South African artiste Nomisupasta, as well as ‘B.E.A.R’ and ‘Rich People’s Problems’ featuring Tumi Molekane being standout track for the hiphop heads.

