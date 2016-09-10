Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has released his album 'Nowhere cool' and it has recived some very good reviews.

The 14-track album features some artists such as Brymo, South African Nomisupasta, Worlasi, Dex Kwasi, Cina Soul and others.

The album is based on a book by the writer and poet, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo.

We went on Twitter and looked at some of the reactions to M.anifest's ‘Nowhere Cool’ and decided to bring some of it to you:

@manifestive the love is deep #Nowherecool album is gift from the #godMC .kudos to @15ghana ..u r doing a great job pic.twitter.com/Vxe7gLt4Bb

— Klu Samuel (@quecusam) September 9, 2016

#Nowherecool is your best project yet bro @manifestive you seem to get better each year while others…..

— PissWithGeorgeBest (@mindkuless) September 9, 2016

@manifestive got e album yesterday n I must say I really love it u are really talented chalie #Nowherecool

— stella shanelly (@shanelly1) September 9, 2016

The atadwe-mrik they served at @manifestive ‘s album launch for #Nowherecool is starting to take effect.

Your girl for move in eyes tonight.

— paakotitman (@paakoti) September 9, 2016

#nowherecool has shattered my glass ceiling, a game changer!! Excellent work….

— Sammy Akuffo (@Sam_ask) September 9, 2016

Undoubtedly the best @manifestive #Nowherecool

— PissWithGeorgeBest (@mindkuless) September 9, 2016

Started soaking this morning… Manifest showing some lyrical supremacy on #Nowherecool #wellversed pic.twitter.com/jHE0TyhH2n

— #ValsMedia (@richy2131) September 9, 2016

And I am still googling and reading more books.

I didnt only buy and album – #Nowherecool

— ONE DOLLAR (@itsonedollar) September 9, 2016

I’m about to let my inner hype loose and BUY a M.manifest album. I don’t want to download #NowhereCool

— Fiifi (@FiifiKhoruz) September 9, 2016

Deep #Nowherecool pic.twitter.com/4vh9IHMCgz

— PissWithGeorgeBest (@mindkuless) September 9, 2016

B.E.A.R is ma #fav track on the #nowherecool album. #godmc

— #nowherecool (@KnkmNx) September 9, 2016

@manifestive album of 2016 and 10 more years. That’s guaranteed! #Nowherecool

— Roy♨ (@xerses_RJ) September 9, 2016

Street Anthem #Nowherecool pic.twitter.com/lTemTzeasD

— PissWithGeorgeBest (@mindkuless) September 9, 2016

I know you did for us @manifestive #Nowherecool pic.twitter.com/riL1M730xe

— PissWithGeorgeBest (@mindkuless) September 9, 2016

I love you @manifestive #Nowherecool pic.twitter.com/287hlxSpA3

— PissWithGeorgeBest (@mindkuless) September 9, 2016

For the soul #Nowherecool pic.twitter.com/E1pGYEOTJT

— PissWithGeorgeBest (@mindkuless) September 9, 2016

Trust i, #Nowherecool album be banger. Manifest is just a punchline devil. Not sure Sark will listen to this album. pic.twitter.com/zbkVdoPVOf

— Amåndzebå (@Osagyefo_III) September 9, 2016

That @Cina_Soul sound on #Nowherecool is heavy … I think am in love merrhn

— BAR ≡ (@kharlerb_king) September 9, 2016

#Nowherecool album launch was a success thanks to the #good /godMC #manifans @manifestive

— Apka Gh (@apkagh) September 9, 2016

You can order your copy of Nowhere Cool on 15ghana.com or on iTunes.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana