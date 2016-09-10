Guillaume Perret Live In Concert On September 17

A renowned French saxophonist, Guillaume Perret, will on Saturday, September 17 stage a live musical performance alongside some selected jazz artistes at the Alliance Française, Accra.

The artiste who is currently on an international musical tour and his first stop in Ghana at Alliance Française will perform with jazz icons such as Bernard Ayisah, Victor Dey and a host of others.

Guillaume Perret has performed at several events such as the Winter Jazz Festival NYC, London Jazz Festival, Dakar Jazz Festival and numerous jazz festivals as well as concerts, both in his home country, France and abroad.

He is expected to captivate jazz fans in and around Accra with a special live performance to entertain jazz audience in Ghana

Come and discover masterful performances from exceptional saxophonists in one night.