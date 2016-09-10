Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 10 September 2016 12:41 CET

Guillaume Perret Live In Concert On September 17

By Daily Guide

A renowned French saxophonist, Guillaume Perret, will on Saturday, September 17 stage a live musical performance alongside some selected jazz artistes at the Alliance Française, Accra.

The artiste who is currently on an international musical tour and his first stop in Ghana at Alliance Française will perform with jazz icons such as Bernard Ayisah, Victor Dey and a host of others.

Guillaume Perret has performed at several events such as the Winter Jazz Festival NYC, London Jazz Festival, Dakar Jazz Festival and numerous jazz festivals as well as  concerts, both in his home country, France and abroad.

He is expected to captivate jazz fans in and around Accra with a special live performance to entertain jazz audience in Ghana

Come and discover masterful performances from exceptional saxophonists in one night.

General News

The lion can never win a wrestling contest with the tortoise
By: akoaso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img