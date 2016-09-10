Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Kenneth Wilberforce Zonto, known in the Ghanaian music scene as Black Prophet, says he will win a Grammy award for Ghana.

The 'Let Me Do My Thing' hitmaker who has been away from the Ghanaian music scene for some time now made this on his Facebook page.

His latest album titled 'Stories Of Life' was produced by award-winning reggae legendary and saxophonist, Dean Fraser.

In the post, Black Prophet explained that the album will be released on September 16, 2016 on VPAL Music in Jamaica.

Ghana has been privileged to have great artistes who see the need to travel outside the country to record their album with rich sounds and Afro root rhythms.