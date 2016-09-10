Shatta, Stonebwoy Earn Nominations @ 2016 IRAWMA

Ghanaian dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, have been nominated in the 2016 International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Stonebwoy was nominated in the Most Promising Entertainer category, whilst Shatta Wale had his nomination for Best Music Video and Best African Song/Entertainer respectively.

The 35th International Reggae and World Music Awards will be held on October 2, 2016.

The International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), established in 1982, acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes, including songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.