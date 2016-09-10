Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 10 September 2016 12:41 CET

Shatta, Stonebwoy Earn Nominations @ 2016 IRAWMA

By Daily Guide

Ghanaian dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, have been nominated in the 2016 International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Stonebwoy was nominated in the Most Promising Entertainer category, whilst Shatta Wale had his nomination for Best Music Video and Best African Song/Entertainer respectively.

The 35th International Reggae and World Music Awards will be held on October 2, 2016.

The International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), established in 1982, acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes, including songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.

You can achieve in life without depending on anyone with these: Believe, Begin and Become.
By: Dorcas Aba Annan
