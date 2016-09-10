Tsoobi: The Journey Begins

Dancehall is still arguably the most popular genre of music in Ghana at the moment. There are quite a number of female artistes who are rocking the genre as well, including names like Ms Vee, AK Songstress and Kaakie. Make way for another lady who is bringing something fresh to the table. It’s even hard to call her a dancehall artist ebecause she is as versatile as they come. She is relatively new to the game, but she already has a massive fan base, with her music enjoying staggering rotation. I caught up with her to find out more.

How did you start your career as a recording artiste?

Tsoobi: It started with me watching Michael Jackson music videos, listening to Queen Africa and a lot more. I have this deep passion for music. I’ve had this creative sense from when I was a kid. I started singing in front of my mirror, and later at church when I was 10 years old. Then a rapper known as Space took me to a studio to do a chorus for his songs. That’s when I had the inspiration to do music. I believed that it was what I was born to do.

How would you describe your type of music?

Tsoobi: I am versatile. I like to mix them up. I don’t believe in being pigeon-holed or categorised in one form of music. It’s all about letting your creative side run wild without boundaries. There is so much music to choose from and to create. It’s about what you feel comfortable with and what you want to express. You should be allowed to make any kind of music you want, just as long as it sounds good. That’s what I do.

What do you normally talk about in your music?

Tsoobi: I usually talk about love. Love is the answer to most problems. We need more love in the world, as I’m sure you agree. I communicate my emotions through my music. So, it also depends on what I might be going through at that specific point in time. The realities of my life translate into my music.

What have been the biggest challenges of your career so far?

Tsoobi: Coming up hasn’t been an easy road at all. The stress of trying to get people to accept me as an artiste and even listen to my music has been a high… People tend to make advances when they are to help me. It’s sometimes frustrating for females coming up in the industry. People often want 'something' from you in exchange. It’s also all about who you know, and having the right network. The hustle is real.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Tsoobi: Well, I get it from things that happen around me, day-to-day life situations and basically my emotions. I tend to pour out my emotions into my music. You hear my soul singing when you hear my work. Life inspires you to do wonderful things if you let it. You need to open your heart, let it all inand then release it. That’s how to make great music.

What are you working on currently?

Tsoobi: I’m working on a few singles. I’m putting together something just right for the market. It’s going to be something people can vibe to, dance to and have fun with. I’m very excited about it. They are almost ready and I will release them very soon, complete with videos. It’s a lot of work, but really exciting stuff!

What do you hope to achieve through your career?

Tsoobi: I’m hoping to achieve greater heights. That is the purpose for my living, and choosing this career. The main achievement is getting a large audience to listen to and love my music, as well as take me as a role model. The rest will follow. All the money and fame means nothing if you can’t inspire people with your music. So there’s that too. I want to empower and motivate people through my music.

What does the future hold for you?

Tsoobi: I see a great future with many collaborations, more great music and art. I believe I will be going places. I’m just at the beginning and the journey is long, but I believe in what I’m doing. I can’t wait for the world to notice my work. It’s a journey I have prepared for, and I’m ready to go wherever it takes me.

What advice would you give to upcoming artistes reading this?

Tsoobi: I would say they should follow their dreams. It’s not easy road. They shouldn’t give up. Hard work would surely yield success. Many people might try to derail and discourage you, but don’t let that get to you. Once you believe in yourself, there is nothing that can stop you. Also, try to be as original as you can. There’s too much competition in the game for you to be copying blindly. We all have people we look up to in music, but try not to sound like them. Carve your own niche.

A message to your fans?

Tsoobi: I want to say thank you! They are with me on this journey through the good times and the bad. I will not let them down. They have shown me so much love and encouragement. God bless!