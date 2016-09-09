Okyeame Kwame tops Ghana artiste with 5 nominations at AFRIMA

The African Union Commission (AUC), organisers of the 'All Africa Music Awards', AFRIMA has released the full nominee's list for the scheme on Tuesday, September 6.

Ghana's Okyeame Kwame, known in the entertainment circles as the Best Rapper Alive made Ghana proud by bagging nominations in five different categories.

Below are the categories that feature him:

Best African Collaboration - Small Small ft Mzvee

Song of the Year in Africa - Small Small ft. MzVee

Best Artiste in African Contemporary

Best Male Artiste (Western Africa)

Song Writer of the Year

Other Ghanaian artistes who were also nominated in other categories include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, EL, Bisa Kdei, Nuru, VVIP and Dark Suburb.

Public voting officially opens on Monday, September 12 and ends Saturday, November 5. The grand awards ceremony holds on Sunday, November 6 with over 6,000 guests expected in Lagos, Nigeria.

Full nominations can be obtained on the official AFRIMA website.