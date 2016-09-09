Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 9 September 2016 17:36 CET

Some actresses have bad breath - Actor Frank Artus

By zionfelix.net

Actor Gregory Frank Artus born to an Egyptian father and Liberian mother has revealed in a television interview with Amanda Jissih that some actresses has bad breath.

The Sugar Town actor who was on E-Talk entertainment show sharing some of his bad moments on set told the host that he wished he could act some roles in a much better way than what directors want him to do but he is not allowed to.

When Amanda asked how he manages to kiss an actress with bad breath, he his answer was “you can imagine that”.

He later disclosed his experience through the pain of kissing actresses with bad breath on countless occasions when Mandy J, who was also on the programme asked him if he has ever faced such trouble on set.

On how he communicates such issues to directors whilst on set, Mr Artus said, “even if you communicate with the director, he will be like 'there is nothing we can do around this time. Where we are right now let's do this' and you have to.”

The Room 201 star however quickly added that “its part of the job. Every job has clean and dirty side”.

General News

success,is not measured by achievements, but by contentment
By: Amegah W.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img