Judith Juahla and the alleged lecturer who failed her after sleeping with her

A Facebooker user, Judith Juahla, has made a startling claim about how her lecturer at the university reneged on a promise to give her ‘A’ in an examination.

According to her, the lecturer, whom she did not name, slept with her in exchange for giving her an ‘A’ grade, but when the result came she was shocked to find out that she got an “E”.

She said when she called the lecturer to find out what had gone wrong, he said he failed her because she prevented him from ejaculating in her during their intercourse.

Stressing that what the lecturer did was “so unfair”, Judith said she felt “wasted” and that she would expose him to the public.

“He must explain whether the E is for ejaculation or what,” she said.

Reports say Judith is an electrical engineering student at the University of Nairobi while the lecturer has been identified as Dr Kiogora.

