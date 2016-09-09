Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 9 September 2016 16:51 CET

How My Lecturer Slept With Me And Still Failed Me – Young Lady Narrates

By yen.com.gh
Judith Juahla and the alleged lecturer who failed her after sleeping with her
Judith Juahla and the alleged lecturer who failed her after sleeping with her

A Facebooker user, Judith Juahla, has made a startling claim about how her lecturer at the university reneged on a promise to give her ‘A’ in an examination.

According to her, the lecturer, whom she did not name, slept with her in exchange for giving her an ‘A’ grade, but when the result came she was shocked to find out that she got an “E”.

She said when she called the lecturer to find out what had gone wrong, he said he failed her because she prevented him from ejaculating in her during their intercourse.

Stressing that what the lecturer did was “so unfair”, Judith said she felt “wasted” and that she would expose him to the public.

“He must explain whether the E is for ejaculation or what,” she said.

Reports say Judith is an electrical engineering student at the University of Nairobi while the lecturer has been identified as Dr Kiogora.

See her post below:


49994382

General News

Sin is the transgression of the law.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img