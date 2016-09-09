I Have No Match - M.anifest Discloses Why He Calls Himself The #godMc

Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 9 September 2016 16:33 CET

Source: thebigtriceonline.com
After Sarkodie released his 'Bossy' song, rapper M.anifest replied with a song he titled ‘#godMc.

M.anifest has finally disclosed why he now calls himself the godMc.

According to him, when it comes to putting pen to paper to write dope lyrics, none of the rappers here in Ghana come close.

He revealed this and more in an interview with Joy News. When asked why he now calls himself the godMc, he said:

“Yes, I now call myself as the godMc because when I put pen to paper, I’ve no match. Indeed, none of the rappers here in Ghana come close to me, and that’s why I now call myself the godMc.” M.anifest bragging right there.

M.anifest also disclosed that he took about 2 years to complete the 'Nowherecool' album and that if anyone after listening to the album doesn’t like the songs on the album, he should tell him and he would quit music for good.

“I took about 2 years to complete this album-this is my 6th studio album. If anyone doesn’t like any song on the album, he should tweet at me or call me, and I would quit music for good.”

