Lord Paper, the Ghanaian musician whose X-rated music video has gone viral on the internet and social media, has revealed he had an erection while shooting those erotic scenes for the controversial ‘Ewurama video’.

In the 3:47-minute video, the musician was absorbed foreplay leading with a lady leading to a wild sexual orgy with the lady who has been identified as Nana Yaa; an act that has received backlash from Ghanaians.

But the man on Thursday explained on Onua FM’s entertainment show that although the act portrayed in the said video looks real, he did not in reality have sexual intercourse with the Nana Yaa as captured.

“I wanted it to look real, like we were actually doing it [having sex]. I will be very honest, I had an erection but there was no penetration,” he admitted to host of Anigye? Mmr?, Christian Agyei Frimpong.

He said he did not expect the video to receive such negative criticism when he came up with the concept that would weave into the story of the music which basically talks about how he would want to make love to the lady as if the world was coming to an end.

Considering the criticisms, he used the opportunity to apologise to Ghanaians for releasing such an X-rated music video, saying "I did this video for particular people but with the way it’s gone, I’m sorry it won’t happen again,”.

He denied claims that Nana Yaa is his girlfriend, noting that he settled on her out of the three ladies who auditioned for the role because Nana Yaa posses natural looks. “She had this natural looks and stuff as compared to the other girls so I just had to make that decision,” he told Onua FM.

Asked whether he would marry Nana Yaa should the opportunity presents itself notwithstanding the fall out of the video, he responded in the affirmative, saying, “Nana Yaa is a very pretty lady and I don’t see why I would say no to her if she agrees to marry me.”