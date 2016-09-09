Stephanie Linus, Anthony Monjaro, Seun Akindele & More at the Premiere of Silvertown

The star studded premiere of Nollywood Film Director, Chinedu Omorie's new movie - Silvertown took place recently at the Silverbird Galleria, Lagos. The event was attended by a good number of celebrities including stars in the movie. This glam event had in attendance Stephanie Linus and her husband Linus Idahosa, Seun Akindele, Anthony Monjaro,Tamara Eteimo, Kiki Omeili, Mr Patrick (comedian of the federal Republic ), Princess Chineke, Francis Onwuche and more.

Silvertown which is written by Richard Odilu and produced by Vanessa Ogedy Mails is a new UK-Nollywood movie which revolves around Nigerian Peju [Nse Ikpe-Etim] who is faced with deportation after being denied asylum by British authorities. She goes into hiding by disguising as a nanny in the house of Emeka [Anthony Monjaro], a persuasive womanizer. Yinka [Seun Akindele], a dare devil imposter in the underworld of London gives her the methods she must follow in order to remain hidden but she decides to break out from Yinka's methods and everything spirals out of control. It's a story of betrayal and survival.

Silvertown is now showing in Silverbird, Viva and Ozone Cinemas across Nigeria and has already begun receiving some great reviews by movie lovers with its first weekend sold out.

Silvertown is distributed in the cinemas by FIFD Film Distribution.

Here are some photos from the event:

