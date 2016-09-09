‘Music Across Borders’ Premieres @ University of Ghana Today

The Ghana premiere of 'Music Across Borders', a documentary film on how music crosses various borders, will on Saturday, September 10, be screened at the Efua Sutherland Drama Studio, University of Ghana, Legon.

Created and directed by Gameli Tordzro, the documentary responds to today's migration debates and explores musicians' view on how their music encounters negotiate some of these borders and impacts on people across the world.

The film and its screening is a part of Gameli Tordzro's research into creative arts and translating cultures and centres on Danish jazz musician, composer and saxophonist, Katrine Suwalski and her band 'Another World'.

It equally features a musical journey the band made to Ghana in 2015 and their collaboration with Ghanaian musicians, Tina Mensah, aka Elivava, and Odomankoma Okyerema Pra.

The film which premiered in Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) earlier this year explores the musicality of language and treats music as language.

As part of the premiere, there will be a chat by Gameli Tordzro and Suwalski as well as a concert featuring Suwalski, Elivava and Okyerema Pra, who are featured in the film. They will be backed by the atenteben maestro, Dela Botri and Hewale Sounds.

Gameli Tordzro's documentary film making is driven by his passion for music and its role and importance in everyday life while commenting on how Ghana is in danger of losing its rich music and dance traditions.

Hewale Sounds and Suwalski are also scheduled to perform at the Piano Bar in Accra tonight and +233 Jazz & Grill Bar on Sunday, September 11 and Saturday, September 17.