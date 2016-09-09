Amamere Group For NAFAC 2016

The Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble, a Pan-African dance company based in Accra, has been invited to represent the Greater Accra Region at this year's edition of the National Festival of Arts & Culture (NAFAC) slated for October this year.

The group participated in the 2014 edition of NAFAC held in the Brong Ahafo regional capital, Sunyani.

Based on the group's outstanding live cultural musical and dance performances at the event, the organisers of NAFAC have chosen the group to represent the Greater Accra Region in this year's edition of the event.

As part of preparations towards the event, the Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble will hold series of preview cultural musical performance at the Golden Key Club.

The preview performance, according to the leadership of the Amamere group, will be graced by a number of personalities as well as friends of the group.

The ceremony will also be used to unveil the group's selected members who will be representing Greater Accra at this year's edition of NAFAC.

Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble will be making the Greater Accra Region proud, and the leaders have promised a well packaged cultural fiesta in this year's event.

Amamere Group, led by Badu Evans, an experienced drummer and vocalist, and Quaye Lawrence, dancer and choreographer, have participated in many international festivals in Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, USA, South Africa, among others.

The leader of the group who is also the West Africa chairman of the World Association of Performing Arts (WAPA) is representing Ghana and West Africa at this year's world congress of WAPA in Brazil slated for September 9 to 16.

Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble is a member of the National Centre for Arts and Culture, National Commission on Culture, Ghana Export Promotion Council and Ghana Monument Board.

It affiliates internationally with Cioff, IOV, CID (international festival organisers) Austria, and is the only West African representative of Leading University of Dance, Theatre and Show Organisation – Mandova, Italy.

By George Clifford Owusu