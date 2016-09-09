MTN Launches Apps Challenge v4.0

Officials of MTN Ghana Limited, ZTE Corporation, IPMC and the judges for this year’s competition in a group photograph after the launch

MTN Ghana has launched version 4.0 of its 'App Challenge' competition.

Speaking at the launch Wednesday in Accra, Manager, Innovation, MTN Ghana, David Narh, said this year's competition is themed: 'Empowering The Youth In Promoting Innovative Data Project'.

He mentioned that this year’s edition forms part of MTN’s 20th anniversary celebration.

In September 2015, the 'Apps Challenge' version 3.0 called for entries for apps in the areas of business, sports, games & entertainment and lifestyle.

Mr Narh said 98 entries were received in 2015 and 48 apps were submitted for the competition, out of which 11 apps were awarded with GH¢250,000 cash prizes.

This year, he said MTN was partnering with Huawei Technologies, IPMC Ghana Limited and ZTE Corporation.

He added that to bring diversity to the programme this year, there will be a live audience to witness the auditions.

Participants’ families and friends, staff and students of participating institutions will be the live audience, he indicated, adding that the competition, unlike in previous years, will be expanded to senior high schools this year.

An amount of GH¢250,000 plus smartphone devices from Huawei Technology Ghana Limited are the prizes for this year’s challenge.

MTN Ghana will embark on a roadshow this month in the Greater Accra Region and the northern part of the country to share the news of the competition.

The 'Apps Challenge' which was first launched in 2013 is one of such innovations.

The maiden edition of the 'Apps Challenge' was launched in 2013, where over 45 unique applications were received, and 10 apps were selected for awards at ultimately.

The MTN 'Apps Challenge' competition was launched to influence the creation of apps that are relevant to Ghana’s cultural circumstances.

BY Melvin Tarlue