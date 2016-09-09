Comedian AY In ‘Professor Johnbull’

Hilarious comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, will be the star guest with a bagful of excitement and humour on this week's episode of Professor Johnbull, the high-riding TV drama series sponsored by Glo.

According to the sponsors, Glo Mobile, this week's episode, entitled Happening Guys, would, in line with the philosophy of the family entertainment series, throw light on another social idiosyncrasy, indecent dressing across different age brackets and genders.

The company urged viewers to watch this weekend's episode of the satire to see humour merchant AY at his wittiest on Saturday evening on UTV.

Glo described this episode as highly interesting, and one that will change the conversation on the rivalry between 'old school' and 'modern swags'.

The statement encouraged comedy lovers not to miss this week’s episode of the TV drama series which has already earned the unofficial appellation of 'the moral conscience' of the sub Saharan African society.

Professor Johnbull, in a matter of weeks, has become a part and parcel of family TV entertainment programme targets on Saturday evenings across Ghana. Set in South Eastern Nigeria, its rich messages, presented by some of the best Nollywood acts, have endeared it to many because they are directed at promoting African societal and family values in a very humorous fashion.

One of Professor Johnbull's catchy expressions, 'Over and Out' is fast gaining usage in conversation among young people in town.