Ayitey Powers Turns Gospel Musician

Popular boxer, Ayitey Powers, is going into the record books as the first Ghanaian professional boxer to have become born again and released a 12-track gospel album.

Interestingly, Ayitey Powers says he will distribute the songs for free instead of selling the album to make money because he sees the message in the songs as a true life testimony that will make more people believe in the power of God.

The boxer confirmed the development to NEWS-ONE:

“Yes, it is true that I have come out with a gospel song. It is a full album and my team is putting together a big album launch that would shock Ghana. We want to do something great to the glory of God and in the name of love. I am still looking for money to launch the album and use it to glorify God for what he has done doe me but we believe God would make a way for us to give Him the glory.

“Many people see me today and are happy to see me but they do not know my story. It is a miracle story and I have put my story in the form of a Christian song. What God has done for me, I cannot tell it all. I want everyone to know about it. I want everyone to know that the Ayitey Powers you are seeing today is a testimony that everyone can become somebody if you have faith in God,” the boxer stated.

Ayitey Powers told NEWS-ONE that he is now a member of the Synagogue Church of All National) SCOAN) and that Prophet T.B. Joshua is his spiritual father and mentor.

“As I am standing here, I am not a small boy ooo. I know good and bad and I know right and wrong. I am telling you with all seriousness that the God of Prophet TB Joshua is the true God. He is real and the power in that church is real. I have experienced it and it has changed my life so I am not shy at all to talk about it to everyone,” Ayitey Powers disclosed.

When asked if he has knowledge about music, Ayitey Powers said he was a professional DJ before he went into boxing and that popular highlife musician, King Jerry, played a pivotal role in the recording of the gospel album.

“I did almost all the songs with King Jerry and we have started rehearsing to play live bands so we can go on a tour with the album and tell people about the miracle I experienced at SCOAN that changed my destiny. Right now, we are working on the album launch before we take any other step,” Ayitey Powers stated.