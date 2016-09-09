Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 9 September 2016 09:36 CET

Photos: Kofi Adjorlolo, Moses Foh Amoaning, others attend christening of Sarkodie's daughter

Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo, Moses Foh Amoaning, a number of close friends and relatives joined rapper Sarkodie and partner Tracey to christen their baby girl Adalyn Owusu (Titi) last weekend.

The celebration took place in Sarkodie’s newly furnished home in Accra, Ghana.

On April 27, 2016, Sarkodie announced the arrival of his new baby via song titled “The Way I Feel”.

This came up weeks after reports had surfaced that the BET Award winner had welcomed a baby girl with his long-time partner Tracy in New York.

See pictures of the christening below:

