Photos: Kofi Adjorlolo, Moses Foh Amoaning, others attend christening of Sarkodie's daughter

Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo, Moses Foh Amoaning, a number of close friends and relatives joined rapper Sarkodie and partner Tracey to christen their baby girl Adalyn Owusu (Titi) last weekend.

The celebration took place in Sarkodie’s newly furnished home in Accra, Ghana.

On April 27, 2016, Sarkodie announced the arrival of his new baby via song titled “The Way I Feel”.

This came up weeks after reports had surfaced that the BET Award winner had welcomed a baby girl with his long-time partner Tracy in New York.

See pictures of the christening below:

