Are you ready for the acclaimed TMCube's new gospel album?

All is set for the sixth anniversary concert of the Ministers Music Ministry on Sunday, September 18.

The Ministers Music Ministry is a youthful non-denominational choir that presents original yet contemporary gospel music with the sole purpose to inspire and uplift the saints through creative live ministrations. It’s a youth focused ministry that shares God's word in song.

The energetic choir came into existence six years ago and seems to impress many who seek to enjoy good gospel music

Made up of fresh upcoming talent spanning various denominations, the young group has shared the stage with many local artistes including VGMA gospel artiste of the year Joe Mettle, gospel giants Ohemaa Mercy, Qwesi Oteng, Cyndy Thompson just to mention but a few.

The ministry holds an event dubbed “JESUS ROCKS” annually with the main aim of winning souls and populating the heavenly realms. The group which takes inspiration from up and coming contemporary gospel artistes aims to thrill their audiences with both native yet up-to-date music.

God, the harmonious creator of music, has filled our lips with heart felt praise as a gift to all and sundry. After patiently waiting on God over the years we are set to outdoor our maiden album at this year’s JESUS ROCKS concert with a live recording event that also accompanies the album launch.

This year’s programme is themed ‘My Best Praise’ and seeks to appreciate God’s awesome wonder and splendour for His unfailing love towards the ministry.

The night will see a great display of present-day gospel music featured by the likes of Dinah Hammond, Joe Mettle, Pastor Isaiah, Ernest Darkwa, Lady Osborn and Clement Darko.This year is set to be better and given the awareness of the choir, we have no other choice than to give God our best praise at the event.

Come, let’s celebrate the Lord together at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry! On September 18, we'll be praising Him with our strings and flutes, with a clash of cymbals, with tambourines and loud clanging cymbals!

