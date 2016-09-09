SYRUP N TABLET releases S&T

If names Mean Anything.then Syrup and Tablet is a name to watch.

With a single. S&T Currently rotating on the airwaves, the duet look achieves something with their music. We chose this name because of what it means.to any sad person,our music is a cheer.

To any sick person,our music is healing and to any dead person, our music means life, ''Tablet says.Syrup adds,'' our name brings to mind health.that is what we are propagating. In our songs,we Talkabout things that make life enjoyable and even better,which is why we call ourselves by that name''TheY added.

From The Camp of Syrup And Tablet They Call This Tune S & T Prod By LokoBeatz