Dancehall News | 8 September 2016 22:55 CET

Afrobeats Meets Grime Atumpan X Big Narstie

By ModernGhana Entertainment Desk

We Like It

For this brand new single, Ghanian Afrobeats luminary Atumpan recruited his friend Big Narstie, grime MC, BDL Soldier and all-round party-starter. With powerhouse producer Mixmaster Garzy on production, the result is a riotous blend of West African rhythms, Caribbean slang, Cockney chat and Narstie even spitting some lines in the Ghanian and Nigerian tongues, twi and igbo. The two have already performed the tune On the BBC1xtra Stage at the Reading and Leads Festival along side other performances on Rampage andMasterMind stages at the 2016 Nottinghill Carnival.

