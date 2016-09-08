Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 8 September 2016

Prophet weds actress Soraya at private ceremony

By Daily Guide

Ghanaian actress Soraya Mensah over the weekend got married to a Ghanaian prophet called Albert Addai-Sarfo at a private ceremony.

The event took place at the Royal Richester Hotel in Accra on Saturday, September 3.

Among the top entertainment personalities who attended the ceremony were Nadia Buari, Becca, Klint The Drunk, Aboki For Christ and some members of the clergy.

Soraya was earlier rumoured to have been married to a businessman Don Pee, but was later reported divorced.

In 2014, she came out to deny ever marrying him.
According to her, she was in a serious relationship with Don P which ended up with a baby girl but they were never married.

Soraya is recognised as one of Ghana’s talented actresses, but she has not been consistent with her appearance in movies. She has been on and off.

